LAKKI MARWAT - The wildlife department foiled a bid to smuggle precious birds to Punjab and seized partridges from a passenger bus in Lakki city on Sunday.

After receiving information that the smugglers were attempting to smuggle precious birds to Lahore, the Divisional Wildlife Officer Rehmatullah Khan Marwat formed a team to take action against the culprits, said an official. He said that the wildlife team was tasked to foil the birds’ smuggling bid at all costs.

He said that the team headed by range officer Meer Aslam Khan stopped a passenger bus on main bus stand in Lakki city and seized 19 black and brown partridges from the vehicle. “The birds’ smugglers had handed over the partridges to bus driver to transport the same to Lahore”, said the official, adding that partridges were in high demand in Lahore and other cities of Punjab and were kept in houses as pets.

The official said that investigation was underway after registration of a case under relevant section of the Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile, the district administration released over Rs 2.8 million to education and other departments for installation of close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in most sensitive polling stations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 394 polling stations in the district for the general election. Out of total 70 most sensitive polling stations, 48 are in boys’ schools, 13 in girls’ schools, 4 each in health centres and colleges and one in a building owned by communication and works department.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi handed over cheques to the heads and representatives of concerned government departments. He directed heads of the department to ensure installation of close-circuit cameras along with essential accessories in polling stations up to July 20.

He said that the departments’ heads would submit a report to the administration with regard to the installation and functionality of the CCTV cameras.

An ESED official said that they had received required funds from the district administration and would transfer the money to accounts of parent-teacher councils for installation of CCTV cameras. He said that the education department had already issued instructions to schools’ bosses for installation of the CCTV cameras and provision of uninterrupted power supply.

“The schools’ heads will also ensure availability of clean drinking water and other basic facilities for the polling staff at their respective institutions”, he added. He said that the education department would extend all out support to local administration, election commission and other concerned authorities for conduct of fair and free general elections in peaceful environment.