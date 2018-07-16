Share:

KANDHKOT - Feudal system prevailed throughout Sindh for the last 6-7 decades. Even British rulers had launched feudal system during the period of their ruling at different parts of Sindh.

Sindh is the land of saints. It is famed that people of Sindh are very hospitable throughout globe.

It is noticed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other political parties’ alliance have given tough time to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) throughout the country.

Chieftains of Kashmore including Mir Hazzar Khan Bijarani, Sardar Saleem Jaan and Mir Abid Khan Sundrani are also belonging to the PPP. However, people of Kashmore know that they always won their seats with great margin respectively.

Kashmore consists of three talkas such as Kandhkot, Kashmore and Tangwani. Kashmore had two seats of National Assembly (NA) 09 and 10.

While Kashmore had three Provincial Seats (PS) including 16, 17 and 18. After delimitation from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kashmore declared as single seat for NA Kashmore 197 while three for PS seats such as PS 4, 5 and 6.

According to census reports, total population of Kashmore is 1,089,669, while numbers of registered voters are 542,452. As per details, 153,690 voters are registered at PS-4 Kashmore, 155,001 for Kandhkot PS-5 whereas 145,851 at PS-6 Tangwani.

As per ECP there are 396 polling stations across Kashmore. However, PS-4 has 145 polling stations, PS-5 122 and 129 of PS-6 Tangwani.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for PS-6 Tangwani Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani son of Mir Hazzar Khan Bijarani (late) a single candidate who had been declared unopposed winner of 2018 general election throughout country.

It was observed that there will be tough contesting between PPP candidate Mir Abid Khan Sundrani with candidate of MMA Hafiz Rabnawaz Chachar for PS-5 Kandhkot.

Whereas, PTI candidate Ghalib Khan Domki contesting to PPP candidate ex-MPA Haji Abdul Rauf Khoso of PS-4 Kashmore. However, Ihsanur Rahman Khan Mazari of PPP contesting on NA-197 with MMA candidate Shamsher Khan Mazari. It is worthy to mention here that chieftains Bijarani, Mazari even Sundrani belonging to PPP.

All above feudal and chieftains are powerful in their areas and there was no doubt that they have been winning the constituency respective last for several decades. Despite stronghold of the PPP voters are still undecided for their vote and support of any specific political party.