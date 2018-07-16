Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Sunday said the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal, an alliance of major religio-political parties, will turn Pakistan into a clean and green country after coming to power.

Speaking to journalists here, he said old faces can no longer hoodwink the masses by attaching “new labels on old bottles,” adding that they will suffer a defeat this time around.

In reference to PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement that his father Asif Ali Zardari would be the next prime minister, the JI chief said there is no restriction on having such dreams.

He said that there are many such people who dreamt of being a prime minister. He asserted that like Turkey, liberalism and secularism will be trounced on July 25.

Siraj suggested the caretaker government not to be party to any matter and that interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk should remain neutral. He said he desired that media should be independent and decisions shouldn’t be taken behind closed doors.

The nation will support Islamic system by voting in favor of JI on July 25, he claimed.

The nation will support Islamic system by voting in favor of JI on July 25, he claimed.