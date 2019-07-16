Share:

ISLAMABAD - A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang has appreciated Pakistan and other countries for their outright support to China on the issue of human rights’ situation in Xinjiang. He noted that 37 countries including Pakistan took a logical and fair position of the issue. He told reporters at a regular news briefing here on Monday that recently, the ambassadors from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Russia, Cuba and other countries jointly sent a letter to the President of the UN Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner for Human Rights. In the letter, the ambassadors positively evaluated the development achievements of China’s Xinjiang human rights cause and counter-terrorism and de-extremism achievements. They appreciated that China has repeatedly invited national envoys, officials of international organizations, and media people to visit Xinjiang, pointing out that people visiting Xinjiang generally expressed what they saw and heard from the West. The ambassadors also urged some countries to stop using unconfirmed information to blame China for unwarranted information without ever visiting Xinjiang. Faced with the severe threat of terrorism and extremism, the Xinjiang Autonomous Region has adopted a series of anti-terrorism and de-extremization measures, including the establishment of a teaching and training center, to reverse the security situation in Xinjiang. The spokesperson added: “China is committed to working with all parties to promote multilateral human rights mechanisms to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to deal with human rights issues in an objective, fair and non-selective manner, and to promote the healthy development of the international human rights cause through constructive dialogue and cooperation.