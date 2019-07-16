Share:

A court of the judicial magistrate said on Tuesday it will not resume hearing the drugs smuggling case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah until the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) present record.

The former Punjab law minister, Rana Sanaullah was produced before a district and sessions court in drugs smuggling case after his 14-day judicial remand expired today. Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway, due to the recovery of alleged heroin from his vehicle.

During the hearing, Rana Sanaullah’s lawyer presented arguments, stating that his client is being targeted due to political vengeance.

Moreover, the lawyer said that a challan has not been presented in the case yet, adding that the case’s file, mobile, and medicines of his client have still not been released.

The court indefinitely adjourned the case, stating that it cannot continue the hearing until it gets the record from the ANF.

An ANF (Lahore) official had confirmed the arrest of Sanaullah and stated that a case was being filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, due to his possession of a large quantity of contraband and alleged links with drugs traffickers.