ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought Power Division’s support for implementation of Section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi, in his letter to Ministry of Power, has sought its help for the implementation of Section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance-2001 which specifically stipulates that any application for commercial or industrial connection of electricity or gas shall not be processed and such connection shall not be provided unless the person applying for electricity or gas connection is registered under the said Section which pertains to filing of income tax returns. Chairman FBR has further added that FBR has extended the date of filing the return of income for the year 2018 to August 2, 2019 to facilitate filing of return by all persons who were required to file the return of income but have not filed so far. Chairman FBR has requested Ministry of Power to issue instructions to Power Distribution Companies to apprise them that it is mandatory to be on ‘Active Taxpayers List (ATL)’ for every commercial and industrial electricity or gas consumer. Chairman FBR appreciated the cooperation of Ministry of Power for providing the data of industrial and commercial users of electricity and hoped that Ministry of Power would also help in the implementation of Section 181AA of Income Tax Ordinance through the involvement of respective ‘Distribution Companies’.