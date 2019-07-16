Share:

The accountability court has fixed August 18 as the date to indict the Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society case.

Judge Jawad ul Hasan on Tuesday heard the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique. Both the accused were presented in court by the NAB team.

During proceedings, the Khawaja brothers were provided with copies of the reference against them. The hearing was adjourned till August 18 when the Khawaja brothers will be indicted.

On December 11, the accountability watchdog arrested Saad Rafique and his brother, after the Lahore High Court rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case pertaining to the Paragon Housing scam.