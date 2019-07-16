Share:

BEIJING - An exhibition featuring China’s renowned Longquan celadon pottery opened at the Palace Museum Monday.

The exhibition, titled “Longquan of the World: Longquan Celadon and Globalization,” aims to showcase the development of the green-glazed Chinese ceramic art throughout history, as well as its role in cultural exchange between China and the rest of the world, said the museum’s press release.

A total of 833 cultural relics from 42 museums across the country and abroad are presented to the public at the exhibition.

The exhibition will run until Oct. 20 before being held at the Zhejiang Provincial Museum from Nov. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020.

Longquan celadon refers to ceramics produced at large kilns in Longquan, Jincun and other sites in Zhejiang Province on east China seaboard as well as ceramics made elsewhere using the same techniques. The making of Longquan celadon dates back to the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

In 2009, the firing technology of Longquan celadon was inscribed on the “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” by UNESCO.