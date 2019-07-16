Share:

MULTAN - Girls upheld their hegemony on position table by clinching two out of three overall top positions in Secondary School Certificate (Annual) Examination 2019 as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan declared the result here on Monday. Mehak Muneer (Roll No. 165725) of Punjab Public Girls High School Shujabad stood first with 1090 out of 1100 marks. Zeeshan Shehzad (Roll No. 141280) of Muslim Public Higher Secondary School clinched second position with 1089 marks while Ammara Akhtar (Roll No. 162483) of Punjab Group of Schools for Girls Vehari was declared third with 1088. According to the result notification, a total of 110002 students appeared in the examination out of which 89982 were declared successful. Thus the overall success ratio in this examination stood at 81.80 per cent. The board authorities registered a total of 31 unfair means cases against the candidates who were caught red handed while using unfair means during the examination. As many as 29 accused were punished while two cases were disposed off.

SCIENCE GROUP (BOYS)

Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad, the overall second position holder, stood first in this group while Kaleem Ullah (Roll No. 140361) of Muslim Public Higher Secondary School for Boys grabbed second place with 1087 marks and Ikram Ahmad (Roll No. 133321) of Nishat School clinched third position with 1086 marks.

SCIENCE GROUP (GIRLS)

The overall top position holder Mehak Muneer and overall third position holder Ammara Akhtar stood first and second respectively in this group. The third position was jointly held by Zara Javed (Roll No. 136412) and Tania Ejaz (Roll No. 110673). Each of them secured 1087 marks.

HUMANITIES GROUP (BOYS)

Muhammad Asad Naeem (Roll No. 353491) of Jamia Islamia Jadeedah Saisal Masjid Faisal Town Vehari clinched first position with 1045 marks. Second position was shared by Muhammad Jawad (Roll No. 352630) of Dar ul Uloom Eidgah Kabirwala and Hamza Abdul Qudoos (Roll No. 350707) of Jamia Hanfia Burewala. Both of them secured 1021 marks. Abdul Rehman (Roll No. 351119) of Jamia Khair ul Madaris was declared third with 1010 marks.

HUMANITIES GROUP (GIRLS)

Umm-e-Hani (Roll No. 209067) student of Islamic Ideal Girls High School stood first in this group with 1068 marks while Alia Altaf (Roll No. 350585) of Fatima Jinnah Girls High School Lothar was declared second with 1058 marks and Quratul Ain (Roll No. 202753) third with 1051 marks.