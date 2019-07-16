Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday revealed that the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) would be made operational from August. He said this during a meeting with Acting Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Zhao Lijian. Head of Chinese State Construction Company and Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani were also present in the meeting. The M-5 is an under-construction north-south motorway in Pakistan, which will connect Multan with Sukkur. The motorway is 392 km long and it is a component of the multi-phase Peshawar-Karachi Motorway planned under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. According to the PTI Media Department, Chinese acting ambassador Zhao Lijian called on Murad Saeed. Both sides exchanged views on matters pertaining to bilateral ties of the two countries exclusively focusing CPEC projects. During the meeting, Murad said that they appreciate China’s contribution towards Pakistan’s economic progressive in the form of CPEC. He added that CPEC is an alluring reflection of the Pak-China strategic partnership. Chinese envoy acknowledged the ministry’s commitment and diligence towards completion of the projects.

Meanwhile, UAE envoy to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi AlZaabi also called on Murad Saeed here. In the meeting, the envoy lauded policies of the incumbent government. It has been decided that a joint team of Ministry of Communications and Motorway Police will visit UAE in the ongoing month.