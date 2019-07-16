Share:

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday tweeted about the country’s drive to increase its tax base.

“No nation can prosper under the burden of debt. The only way out is by increasing our tax base and documenting the economy,” Qureshi wrote on Twitter.

No nation can prosper under the burden of debt. The only way out is by increasing our tax base and documenting the economy. We must all play our part, pay our taxes and encourage others to do so as well. If Pakistan prospers, we all prosper. #BePakistaniPayTaxes — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 15, 2019

The foreign minister urged every Pakistani to play their part, pay taxes and encourage others to do the same.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has made increasing the country’s tax base a top priority. Last month, the prime minister urged Pakistanis to start paying their taxes, assuring them that their money would be put to good use.

"People think their tax won't be spent on them. They believe it'll be stolen or won't be spent on them. However, I promise it would definitely be spent on them," Prime Minister Khan said.