DERA GHAZI KHAN - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to his home district on the way from Islamabad and reviewed different matters including the cleanliness situation in DG Khan city.

The chief minister directed the administration to further improve the cleanliness arrangements. Afterward, he presided over an emergency meeting about development schemes at the office of Commissioner DG Khan where Commissioner Asad Ullah Faiz briefed him about the progress made on development projects.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that timely completion of development schemes relating to DG Khan and other backward areas should be ensured and made it clear that he would personally monitor development projects being carried out in backward areas.

Usman Buzdar also directed the officers concerned to ensure transparency and quality of work, adding that he would review facilities provided to people by paying surprise visits to different cities of the province.

The chief minister said that there is no room for work shirking officers and officials and they should better quit their posts. He said that revenue employees working consecutively at a place for three years should be transferred, asking the officers to perform their duty as a sacred cause. He also took notice of the delay in the completion of development schemes and directed for removal of all impediments. “The poor cleanliness arrangements in DG Khan and Fort Munro should be improved at war footing, he emphasised.

Small industrial estate to be established at an area of 400 kanal in Taunsa

On the occasion, the Punjab CM asked the officers concerned to explain about the non-construction of bridge, road and Rescue-1122 building in Barthi. He also directed that restoration of parks in Taunsa and DG Khan should immediately be started. CM Buzdar also directed that the PHA should also complete restoration of all entry and exits points of DG Khan along with repair and maintenance of different roads in Taunsa and DG Khan. Besides, identification of land for Taunsa industrial estate and matters pertaining to its establishment should be completed at the earliest. He hoped that small industrial estate project to be established at an area of 400 kanal in Taunsa will prove as a game-changer initiative. The chief minister also directed for early transfer of the gynae ward to its expanded building in DG Khan and further directed for the comprehensive publicity about Mir Chakar Khan Rind University project. He asked to establish health camps in Koh-e-Suleman tehsil and other far-flung areas along with the provision of ambulance service and provision of necessary medicines in health centres. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for holding a tourist festival and construction of tourists resort in Koh-e-Suleman. He said that the Shehar-e-Khamoshan project should be completed soon and implementation of the e-transfer policy of teachers should be ensured as well. He directed the DG Khan administration to take prompt steps to deal with the possible threat of flood and directed the Commissioner and DC to conduct field visits for reviewing flood related arrangements. The meeting also reviewed progress on the shelter-home project in Taunsa and DG Khan Teaching Hospital and the Chief Minister was apprised of the progress on the construction of police stations of border military police.

“Availability of doctors and paramedical staff should be ensured and best facilities be arranged in Darul Amaan and model children’s home,” the CM emphasised, adding that he would visit teaching hospital and other institutions to personally review the state of affairs. The meeting was attended by Commissioner and other concerned officers.