QUETTA : Pakistan Army Monday donated Smart Verification and Alert System (SVAS) to Balochistan Police to beef up security of the province.

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa formally handed over the Smart verification system to the Inspector General (IG) Police of Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt during a ceremony held at Headquarters Southern Command, said a press release issued here.

The SVAS system will enable Balochistan Police to facilitate the identity of individuals passing through existing check posts in the province.

In addition Pakistan Army has also provided sniffing dogs to effectively detect explosives and narcotics hidden in vehicles in order to decrease smuggling activities in the areas.