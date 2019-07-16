Share:

Rawalpindi - Boys outshined girl students by clinching all 3 top positions in Secondary School Certificate examination 2019, according to results announced by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) here on Monday.

The results were announced during a ceremony held at Divisional Public School during which PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique was the chief guest. Chairman RBISE Dr Tanvir, Controller Examination Abid Kharal, Media Manager Arslan Cheema, teachers of schools, principals, position holder students and the board officials were also present.

The overall passing percentage remained 76.64. Total 120,211 candidates appeared in the examination including 64,890 boys and 55,321 girls. Regular school candidates were 92,518.

The girls’ passing percentage was better than the boys as 83.32 percent girls passed the examination while 70.76 percent boys passed. Mostly toppers belonged to Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Jhelum districts.

The private schools students performed better in the annual examination as compared to government schools. However, government schools of small towns of the division performed well.

According to results, Waqas Ahmad of Cadet College Hassan Abdal bagged overall first position in the board by scoring 1089 marks while Abdullah Zafar and Shayan Ahmad from the same institution shared second position by getting 1086 marks and Khushal Khan and Haq Nawaz Khan shared 3rd position with 1083 marks. All these belonged to Science group.

In General Science group (Girls), Fatima Abbasi of Siddeeq Public School, 6th Road, Satellite Town and Eisha Batool of District Public School for Girls, Chakwal shared first position with 1079 marks each and Muqaddas Siddeeq of Fauji Foundation Model Secondary School for Girls, Gujar Khan secured second position in the board by scoring 1075 marks while Areeba Sardar of Munir Public Girls High School, Chakwal and Arooba Nisar of Khalid Memorial Secondary School for Girls Chak Bhoun, Chakwal got third position with 1075 marks each.

In Arts Group Boys, Esha Tariq of Grammar Public High School for Girls, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi stood first with 1009 marks whereas Alishba Habib of Govt. Girls High School, Saeela, Jhelum stood second after scoring 1006 marks. The third position was taken by Eman Riffat of Govt. Girsl High School, Saeela, Jhelum with 1001 marks.

In Arts Group (Boys), Waseem Akram of Hattar village got first position with 966 marks and Hafiz Najam-ul-Karam of Darul Uloom Muhammadya Ghousia Jamal-e-Karam Baragowah, Sohawa, Jhelum bagged second position by scoring 955 marks.

Zakria of Village Kaluwal, Bhirta tehsil, Dina, Jhelum was declared third in the group for obtaining 953 marks. Addressing the ceremony, PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique congratulated the position holder students, their teachers and parents.

He said that Punjab government was making all out efforts to bring change and betterment in education sector.

He added that higher education was must for youth. At the end, he distributed laptops, gold medals and cash prizes among the position holders.