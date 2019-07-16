Share:

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to recover public funds spent by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s governments under the justification of health expenses.

The sources privy to this development said that a report on the total expenses incurred by the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments was presented before the cabinet meeting today. According to the report, former premier Nawaz Sharif's government spent Rs5.4 billion on camp offices and medical expenses while Zardari's government spent over Rs3 billion.

Speaking to the press after the cabinet meeting, Federal Minister Murad Saeed said that Nawaz Sharif spent $460,000 in his US trips, and £337,000 for his medical treatment in the United Kingdom. "This is not just mere allegations. The numbers here given are coming from the state documents," the minister said.