LAHORE: A magisterial court on Monday awarded jail term and fine to a man for contracting second marriage without his first wife’s permission. Judicial Magistrate Amanullah Bhatti heard a petition filed by Shamim against the second marriage of her husband, Rashid. She had submitted that her husband had contracted second marriage without taking permission from her while as per the the law a man must get permission from first his wife before contracting second marriage. Seeking legal action against her husband, the petitioner said that her husband not only betrayed her but also violated the law of the land After hearing arguments of both the parites, the court awarded 11-month jail sentence and Rs250,000 fine to the the convict. The court declared that in case of non-payment of the fine, he would have to undergo further four months in jail.

As per the law, a person intending to contract second marriage is required to seek mandatory approval of the Arbitration Council for the purpose. Contracting second marriage without the council’s consent is a punishable act.