Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as six persons died of novel coronavirus in the city on Wednesday while 95 recovered from the virus and 30 more patients tested positive of COVID-19.

They said as many as four patients belonged to Rawalpindi district while two are from other districts but were under-treatment at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU). The death of four more patients in the garrison city took the tally to 271 in the district.

According to details, Mian Tayyab Ali, 70-year-old, resident of Peshawar Road and Muhammad Ishtiaq, 65-year-old, resident of Allama Iqbal Colony Tench Bhatta died at Hearts International Hospital on late Tuesday night.

Raja Begum, 78-year-old, resident of Muhammadi Colony Dhoke Chaudhrian, died at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Ziaul Haq, 59-year-old, resident of Multani Mohallah Kamalabad died at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on early Wednesday morning.

After a two-day break, the number of coronavirus patients in Rawalpindi district was increasing and with the arrival of 30 more patients in the hospitals, total number of confirmed patients reached at 6,306.

Total 95 patients were discharged. As many as 976 confirmed patients are under-treatment including 483 in the hospitals and 493 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 204 suspected patients were admitted in four hospitals of Rawalpindi city and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 serology but the report will come after three to four days.

The local administrations also kept 6,535 persons who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to pay tribute to the administration, doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff for showing performance during the pandemic. Health Minister appreciated the hard work done by the whole team.

However, the young doctors asked that the government should provide personal protection equipment to the hospital staff and nurses and doctors instead of visiting the hospitals by the ministers.