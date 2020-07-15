Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested nine accused from different locations and recovered 11.3 kg charas and three pistols from their possession. As per the details given by PRO Attock Police Tahir Iqbal, those arrested include Ashfaq r/o Mansar, Nasir Abbas r/o Urtakpur Kamra, Hafiz Adil r/o Mansera, Bismila Jan (female) and Waris Khan both r/o Mardan, Arshad Ali r/o Pindigheb, Muhammad Tahir Hamayun r/o Rawalpindi, Nasir Shah r/o Mararia Hazro and Saqib Nazor r/o Domel. All have been booked under the relevant acts and have been sent behind the bars. Meanwhile, religious scholars have been asked to play their vital role to maintain religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram. ASP Amara Sherazi said this while addressing Sunni Shia Ulema Council in Attock. Those present included Maulana Amir Zaman, Mufti Muhammad Yasir Khan, President Anjuman Janisaran Syed Raza Haidar Naqvi, Patron in Chief Shia Ulema Council Syed Mujtaba Naqvi, Maulana Sher Zaman and others. ASP Amara Sherazi said that soon SOPs for Muharram ul Haram will be released and hoped that all concerned will follow it in letter and spirit.

She emphasised upon the Shia Ulema to ensure the timings of Muharram processions and cooperate with police to maintain peace and religious harmony. She said list of the volunteers who will perform duties during Muharam must be provided to police on priority. She emphasised upon the ulema to play their vital role in maintaining religious harmony and said that during Eid ul Azha, SOPs must be followed to avoid spread of coronavirus.