ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has invit­ed Qatar to take advantage of the emerging investment opportuni­ties in Pakistan so as to transform the existing relations into a robust political and economic partnership.

Talking to Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrehman bin Faisal Al-Thani, who called on him here on Wednesday, the Pres­ident said Pakistan attached sig­nificant importance to its ties with Qatar and wanted to transform the existing relations into a robust po­litical and economic partnership.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that tremen­dous potential of cooperation ex­isted between the two countries in various fields that needed to be capitalized upon for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

The President also apprised the ambassador of the atrocities against Muslims in Indian Occu­pied Kashmir. He urged Qatar to take full cognizance of Indian bru­talities against Muslims because the situation in occupied Kashmir posed a serious threat to regional peace and security.

He also urged the International community, including OIC and Is­lamic countries, to play their role to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination, and to stop In­dia from the continuing brutaliza­tion of the Kashmiri people.

The President also appreciated the role of Qatar in hosting the Af­ghan peace talks.

He expressed the hope that all parties to the agreement would abide by its provisions and turn the dream of peace in Afghanistan into reality. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan.