Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the provincial governments to ensure public adherence to precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Azha to contain spread of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad on Thursday, he said necessary steps should be taken for holding cattle markets.

The Minister warned that any carelessness in observance of precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Azha may lead to a fresh spike in coronavirus cases.

He said public health and their protection is top priority of the government.

Sharing data of the coronavirus tests and cases, Asad Umar said 23,403 average COVID-19 tests were conducted from June 1 to 15 while the number of tests from July 1 to 15 was 22,969. He said average Coronavirus cases from June 1 to 15 were 5056 while their number in the corresponding period in July was 3097.

The Minister said the number of COVID-19 cases declined due to people's better attitude regarding precautionary measures and administrative measures, including smart lockdown; not because of reduction in tests.

In a tweet, he said some people are saying that cases are down only due to testing reduction.

The Minister explained that if positivity rate had been over 22 percent, which was in mid-June, the 24,262 tests done yesterday would have resulted in 5,500 cases, but the actual number of cases yesterday was 2,145.