Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked party workers to observe social distancing for not only combating corona virus but also as a rehearsal to launch a movement against the government when he will give a call for it at the appropriate time.

He said this while addressing a Zoom meeting of the senior party leadership on Wednesday evening in Karachi while other participants were located in different cities. Bilawal will soon issue a recorded message on social media to the workers of the party in this regard.

Let there be no doubt or mistake that political movements cannot be launched because of coronavirus. Our workers will show the world how to launch political movements even while observing precautions against the pandemic”, the Chairman PPP said.

The Zoom meeting, attended by party leaders including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nayyer Bokhari , Syed Naveed Qamar, Raza Rabbani, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Farhatullah Babar also discussed the current political situation, enforced disappearances, the situation in ex-tribal areas and the holding of the APC of opposition parties.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that with Imran Khan as Prime Minister the country will go from crisis to crisis and its very stability is at stake. Indeed the two cannot go together any longer. It is imperative that the selected Prime Minister saw the writing on the wall and himself quit, he added.

“One by one, state institutions have been destroyed and there is total crisis of credibility of the regime, both within the country and abroad; the monumental corruption of the selected regime has crossed all limits”.

While the BRT project stands out as symbol of corruption the contractors are doled out more contracts. PIA has been ruined. A future historian will record that the country was once ruled by a selected Prime Minister whose chief contribution to the statecraft has been witchcraft and corruption. While he advertised himself as Mr Clean the selected Prime Minster thrived on the corruption of his henchmen, the PPP chairman said.

The selected Prime Minister’s ATM Abraaj Group and K-Electric are sucking the blood of the people of Karachi while the NAB looks the other way, he said.

Bilawal recalled that some time ago NAB had announced that it was preparing a reference in BRT corruption but for some unexplained reasons the Chairman NAB was now silent.

“The Auditor General of Pakistan has documented corruption and irregularities worth Rs270 billion in its first year in power.”

The PPP chairman said that while in the opposition Imran denounced all amnesty schemes but now as Prime Minister he announced amnesty schemes to benefit his cronies.

“When it comes to fighting history’s fiercest locust attack, Imran Khan refused to provide the needed support to the Sindh government in contravention of the federal responsibility.”

He said that it is a matter of record that Pakistan’s growth was never negative even during the worst crisis of 1971 when the country was dismembered. Today because of the incompetence and corruption Pakistan is faced with negative growth. People have been thrown out of jobs, unemployment is increasing by the day and people are committing economic suicides.

The PPP Chairman condemned enforced disappearances in the country. He recalled that Imran Khan before coming into power had declared to make legislation within a month to address the issue. But two years down the line, citizens who disagree with the state narrative continue to disappear with impunity, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also warned against tinkering with the 18th Amendment and reducing the share of the provinces in the NFC.

“The cat is out of the bag as Imran’s coalition partners have started speaking in unison demanding a revision of the Awards formula”