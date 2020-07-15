Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday expressed its displeasure over non-submission of replies by the respondents in a writ petition challenging the appointments of 15 Special Assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition moved by a citizen Farukh Nawaz Bhatti challenging the status of special assistants to the PM.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mahmood representing the Federation appeared before the court while Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi Deputy Attorney General of National Accountability Bureau represented the bureau.

In this matter, the deputy attorney general has presented written reply on behalf of 12 special assistants to PM. He also presented the resignations of Yousaf Baig Mirza and Iftikhar Durrani while Naemul Haq had passed away.

Expressing his annoyance over non-submission of replies by the other respondents, Justice Aamer said that the court was issuing the notice for the fourth and last time.

He made it clear that if any respondent did not submit reply till the next hearing then the court would start ex-parte proceedings against him.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing in this matter till the second week of August for further proceedings.