Share:

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday.

The COAS advertised all conceivable help to minister in battle against COVID-19.

Going to dignitary recognized and acknowledged Pakistan’s therapeutic help and part for peace and solidness in locale.

Agreeing to the ISPR, amid the assembly things of common intrigued, territorial security circumstance and measures to upgrade reciprocal participation were talked about.