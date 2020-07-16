Share:

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood said on Wednesday that effective campaign by locust control committees, crops and orchards had been saved from devastation by wiping out locusts completely in the division.

Addressing a meeting of divisional administrative officers, she said the performance of 1850 committees set up at villages level across the division had been lauded by the PDMA. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of four districts of the division and officers of other departments concerned including the agriculture department deserve congratulations, she added.

Director Cattle Market Management Company Dr Aftab said that for Eidul Azha, 28 cattle markets in four districts would be functional from July 17, out of which, 10 markets set up by Cattle Market Committee would remain open round the clock while 18 temporary sale points would be functional from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.

He said that foolproof security for cattle markets coupled with strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs had been finalized.

Briefing on the occasion, Director Health Services, Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz said that at present, there was a total of 137 coronavirus patients in Sargodha, out of which, 6 were in hospital while 131 were in quarantine at home; 19 patients were quarantined at home in Khushab district, adding that there were 39 corona patients in district Mianwali while 24 corona patients were quarantined at home in Bhakkar district and the condition of all patients was out of danger.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the four districts gave a detailed briefing on the action taken against violation of corona SOPs and price control.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, and Deputy Commissioners of the three districts, Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi and Deputy Director Food Anjum Sardar and other officers concerned.