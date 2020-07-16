ISLAMABAD - While presiding over a meeting to review the progress on the Gas Development Scheme in the Parliament House today, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the ongoing gas projects should be completed within the stipulated period of time.
“Facilitating the common man and provision of basic facilities like gas and electricity at their door step is the top priority of the present government,” said Speaker National Assembly in a meeting with federal ministers to discuss issues related to gas supply.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Chairperson OGRA, General Manager Coordination SNGPL and Director General Gas M/o Energy.
The Speaker said that the government is fully cognizant of the issues faced by the common people in getting basic facilities. He directed the SNGPL to complete the ongoing GAS Projects within stipulated timelines. The Speaker said that close collaboration between OGRA and SNGPL is pre-requisite for early completion of gas projects in the country. He stressed on the need to take proactive steps to remove all obstacles in the way of provision of basic facilities to common people.