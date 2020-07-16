Share:

ISLAMABAD - While presiding over a meeting to review the progress on the Gas De­velopment Scheme in the Parliament House today, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the ongoing gas projects should be com­pleted within the stipu­lated period of time.

“Facilitating the com­mon man and provi­sion of basic facilities like gas and electric­ity at their door step is the top priority of the present government,” said Speaker National Assembly in a meeting with federal ministers to discuss issues relat­ed to gas supply.

The meeting was at­tended by the Minis­ter of Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Min­ister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Chairperson OGRA, General Manager Coordination SNGPL and Director General Gas M/o Energy.

The Speaker said that the government is fully cognizant of the issues faced by the common people in getting basic facilities. He directed the SNGPL to complete the ongoing GAS Proj­ects within stipulated timelines. The Speaker said that close collabora­tion between OGRA and SNGPL is pre-requisite for early completion of gas projects in the coun­try. He stressed on the need to take proactive steps to remove all ob­stacles in the way of pro­vision of basic facilities to common people.