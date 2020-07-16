Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is likely to maintain two-month high alert in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency in the wake of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

According to a circular issued by the PIMS administration, the high alert will remain in existence from July 20 to September 20.

The hospital administration decided not to give long leaves to the hospital staff and also no protest in the hospital will be al­lowed during this period. The administra­tion also directed to maintain the supplies of medicines during the high alert.

It also said that in the wake of immi­nent crowding in the makeshift cattle markets and Eid-ul-Azha congregation during coming weeks and subsequent Mu­harram-ul-Harram processions during ear­ly September, an extraordinary surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 is highly an­ticipated.

It also said that it is circulated for the com­pliance of all concerned that a ‘high alert’ status may be maintained for emergency care and treatment of COVID-19 patients besides other emergency cases reaching PIMS for a period of 2 months.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha directing the public that the buyers must wear a surgical/medical mask as per the government orders and do not go to the market/ mandee if you are suffering from fever, cough or flu.