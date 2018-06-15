Share:

rawalpindi - As many as 19 prisoners belonging to different parts of country, involved in petty crimes were released from Adiala Jail on Thursday so they could celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families, said officials.

Similarly, the punishment of 117 prisoners has also been decreased by the jail authorities, they said. President Mamnoon Hussain has pardoned the prisoners on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, they said. The jail authorities have released a total of 19 prisoners who were involved in petty crimes ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr and the punishment of 117 prisoners has also been decreased on orders of President.

“Yes, 19 inmates have been freed whereas the jail terms of 117 convicted persons have also been decreased,” said Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal. He said the authorities have also collected Rs 677166 with cooperation of philanthropists and deposited with courts to get 41 prisoners released from jail. He added three more inmates whose parole was approved by government but they don’t have fine money were also send homes after depositing Rs 453000 fine with courts. The surety bonds worth Rs 180000 of 7 prisoners have also been furnished with the courts to release the inmates from jail. Sharing further details, Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal said a total of 208 inmates have also been released by jail authorities after courts granted them bail before Eid Ul Fitr.