Iraqis shop for nuts, sweets, and dried fruits at a market on the last day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan before celebrating the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday the next day in the northern city of Mosul.



Iraqi worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers as they mark the religious holiday after the end of the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque early in the morning in the northern city of Mosul.