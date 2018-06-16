Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari greeted the nation on the eve of Eidul Fitr to be celebrated today (Saturday).

In a message, Zardari said: “On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, I wish to greet the Muslims throughout the world and of Pakistan in particular and also pray that the blessings of Ramadan remain with all of us always.”

He underlined the need for “pursuing the spirit of Ramazan even after the end of the holy month.” The spirit of Ramazan is inculcating the values of tolerance and humility and abstention from all that is evil, he said.

“We need to imbibe and pursue this spirit the whole year and not only in the sacred month of Ramazan,” he said.

“On this occasion, let us also remember the poor and the needy and all those who had laid down their lives for the sake of peace in the country and fighting religious fanaticism, Zardari said.