Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leading politicians and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday prayed for the early recovery of former first lady Kalsoom Nawaz.

In a message to the former prime minister and his family, the army chief expressed good wishes for the former first lady who has been on a ventilator in a London hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi also prayed for the swift recovery and safe return of Sharif’s wife back home.

PTI chief Imran Khan also prayed for the good health of Kalsoom Nawaz. In a tweet, he said: “All our prayers are with Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. May Allah grant her complete health.”

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah also prayed for speedy recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also prayed for the speedy recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Abid Sher Ali also prayed for the speedy recovery of Nawaz’s wife in their separate twitter messages.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also twitted for full recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. “Prayers go out to Kulsoom Nawaz – May Allah grant her a full recovery” Shireen Mazari twitted.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz on Thursday night appealed to the nation for prayers for the early recovery of her ailing mother. “Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight & is in ICU & on the ventilator since. Earnest request for duas,” she stated.

SPECIAL PRAYERS HELD

Special prayers were offered at Parliament House’s mosque after Juma prayers for the early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.

Khatib Jamia Masjid Parliament House Maulana Ahmadur Rehman led the special prayers for the early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz. During the dua, he said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had requested for offering a special prayer for the early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.

A large number of people offered prayers for the early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.

Later, through a message, Nisar prayed for the early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz and paid tributes to the former lady for bravely fighting the disease. He also expressed his sympathies with the family and hoped that she (Kalsoom) would fully recover.