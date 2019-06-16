Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed satisfaction on the success of new visa regime and getting desired results.

In a statement, he said people are utilizing the e-visa service for business, tourism and education purposes.

He said e-visa policy will prove to be a milestone for promotion of tourism and strengthening of economy. Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed hope that new e-visa policy will also stimulate economic diplomacy.

According to NADRA records, 9931 e-visa applications have been received so far, of which 7160 persons were granted visa immediately. Meanwhile, 2246 applications are under consideration while 325 have been rejected on technical grounds.