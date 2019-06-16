Share:

Wasim Akram

Its 70-30 in India’s favour. India has depth in their batting, their bowling is also good. Kumar and Bumrah are in good form. So, overall India looks a very good side. Players shouldn’t have past records in their mind when they take on India and only think about the match they’re playing on the day.

Waqar Younis

Shadab is the key man in this side and I think they will look to bring him back in against India. They might go for five bowlers, use four pacers and Shadab and drop someone like Shoaib Malik. When Pakistan play India it’s always a huge game, but their meeting on Sunday is shaping up to be more crucial than ever.

Kapil Dev

India is a far better side than Pakistan and it will be an upset if they lose Sunday’s match. Looking at both the teams the Indian team is definitely far better. I am not saying because I am Indian. I feel when I was playing the Pakistan team was much better than us

Sachin Tendulkar

I wouldn’t go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against Amir. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive. It’s not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important.