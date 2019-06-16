Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to throw out a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking his release from prison on medical grounds.

In a detailed reply submitted to the IHC in response to Sharif’s plea, the anti-graft watchdog states that the petition at hand is the third one seeking relief on the grounds similar to previous ones and therefore, is not maintainable and liable to be dismissed with exemplary costs. Quoting a Supreme Court verdict in a similar matter, it contends the apex court had laid down principles for the grant of bail according to which bail be granted in “extraordinary circumstances and in cases of extreme hardships only which entails serious ailments endangering the petitioner’s life.”

NAB stated the grounds on the basis of which Sharif sought his release are “non-conclusive observations contained in a medical report of the so-called Special Medical Board and recommendation and does not manifest any serious ailment endangering the life of the petitioner and on this ground alone the petition merits dismissal.” It says the Supreme Court had earlier granted six-week bail to the petitioner for treatment but he flouted its orders. “According to medical reports compiled by the special medical board of the Sharif Medical City, the petitioner is suffering from two alleged ailments, including Lymphadenopathy and Renal Artery Stenosis causing hypertension,” reads the reply.

“It is pertinent to mention that the ailments are not life threatening during incarceration of the petitioner where necessary medical treatment is being provided.”

NAB ARRESTS THREE MORE IN FAKE ACCOUNTS CASE

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Saturday apprehended three more co-accused of fake accounts case including Mustafa Zulkarnain Majeed, Waheed Ahmed Malik and Khawaja Salman of Omni Group of Companies.

According to a NAB spokesman, the under-custody suspects would be transported to Islamabad after seeking their judicial remand and a NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) would conduct the investigations from the suspects.

The arrested accused Khawaja Salman was a close relative of Chairman Omni Group of Companies Anwar Majeed while Waheed Ahmed Malik was the Project Director of Omni Group.