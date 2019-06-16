Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has started an investigation into the death of a patient, who had reportedly succumbed to injuries resulting from torture by the Mental Hospital staff. The PHC has constituted a two-member committee, which is headed by the Deputy Director (Complaints). The committee has been directed to furnish the enquiry report after carrying out an investigation at the Institute of Public Health and Services Hospital, where reportedly the patient remained under treatment during the last days of his life. The committee will fix responsibility besides depicting the facts in the report.