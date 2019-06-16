Share:

In a span of nine months, Pakistan is witnessing massive history-defining moments. The former three-time Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif and the former President, Asif Ali Zardari are facing the brunt of the law. Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, has been arrested in Islamabad over a money laundering case.

The recent arrest came after a high court rejected extending pre-arrest bail for him and his sister. They are accused of hiding financial kickbacks in fake accounts. Mr Zardari has previously spent time in jail on corruption charges but was president from 2008 until 2013. He was elected to office after the assassination of his wife, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Footage on Pakistani media shows members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) entering his home after the Islamabad High Court’s decision. He was seen leaving the residence with his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is the current chair of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Whatever the case may be, the people of Pakistan always demand that everyone is held accountable for their doings and justice is being served. The nation hopes that the convict no matter what his position is in the country, is punished.

HUNAIZA EHSAN,

Karachi, June 10.