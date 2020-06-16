Share:

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited HQs ISI.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, DG ISI received the CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI. A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on the regional security issues with special focus on situation of LOC and IOJ&K. CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for National Security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness.