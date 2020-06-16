Share:

MARDAN - As many as three more people tested positive for corona virus, raising the number of conformed Covid-19 cases to 838 in dis­trict during the last 24 hours, health sources said yes­terday.

The sources added that 3,258 tests were conducted in the district so far while 2,281 out of them tested nega­tive while the reports of 139 suspected patients are still awaited.

Around 60 patients were at isolation centers.

The sources added that number of patients at quar­antine center is nil while a total of 43,269 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

It may be noted here that Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals are facing shortage of oxygen cylinders.