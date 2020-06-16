Share:

BADIN - Union of Journalists, Hyderabad, Awan-e-Sahafat Badin & other journalistic organisations of Sindh have termed the notice from District Council Badin chairman for the evacuation & demolishing of the historical building of Badin Press Club as illegal and vowed to struggle for its protection.

According to details, taking immediate notice of the letter written by the District Council chairman, ordering demolition of Badin Press Club’s building, the local journalists have vowed to protect it at all costs. Local journalists have emphasised the fact that the press club has always provided due space to all political, social and religious parties and institutions without any discrimination, and that they have always struggled for the restoration of democracy during dictators’ regimes in the past.