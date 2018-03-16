islamabad - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority to remove all the barricades from roads, erected under the pretext of security. He asked the CDA Chairman to submit reply within 24 hours over blockades in Aabpara and sector G-9 of Islamabad.

Heading a three member bench, Chief Justice took cognisance while hearing petitions filed against encroachments and closure of roads for security purposes in the federal capital.

CDA, the civic body, shall inform the top court on Friday about the reasons behind blockades of Aabpara Road where the headquarters of Inter Services Intelligence and Federal Investigation Agency are located.

The Chief Justice further ordered Chairman CDA to submit a report over the encroachments the Authority had made, stating that it was the job of civic body to remove encroachments instead of erecting barricades.

He claimed that the authority should increase security where it is required but avoid blockades of roads which cause problems to commuters.

“We will not allow blockades of roads”, the Chief Justice said. A day ago, the same bench had ordered CDA to remove blockades in front of Serena and Marriott Hotels and submit the report within 24 hours. During the course of hearing, Chairman CDA Usman Akhter Bajwa informed the court that in pursuance of court’s earlier order, all the blockades in front of hotels were removed and the roads were opened for traffic.

He also submitted a 10-page report stating that the instant drive against encroachments, made by the management of Serena and Marriott Hotels, had been removed and Right of way got cleared for the convenience of general pubic. It, however, stated that encroachments beyond the plotline were needed to be removed accordingly by the management of Marriott Hotel.

The CDA also removed planters from the footpath and on the main entrance of Serena Hotel. Likewise, the CDA also removed the fixtures fixed for security purpose on road and footpath in front of Marriott Hotel.

During the hearing, Naeem Bukhari, counsel for Hashwani Hotels, appeared before the bench and produced orders of Islamabad High Court wherein it had held that the CDA cannot launch a crackdown without hearing them. Bukhari contended that the civic body removed the blockades, set up for ensuring security of the hotel premises, without hearing his client.

Meanwhile, the court also directed CDA to look into the matter regarding construction work within the hotel premises saying if it was violating the rules, it should be regulated in accordance with law besides hearing to the party and decide the case on merit.

A lawyer, during hearing, informed the court that many roads in Rawalpindi Cantonment were also blocked in this manner.

The Chief Justice asked the lawyer to file an application in this regard so the court can look into the matter.