LAHORE - Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said the matter of any harassment by public sector is needed to be eradicated in tax payments or non-tax revenue collection. There is a need of technical revision in tax system, she added.

She said that all the four provinces should settle necessary financial matters with Federal Board of Revenue to solve the complaints pertaining to double taxes and input adjustments by exporters and investors. It will help to ease the business environment in the country. Enhancement in resources of the federating units will help to decrease their dependence on the centre, she said.

Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha stated this while addressing the review meeting called to ponder over tax proposals and reservations of tax bar associations, chambers of commerce and industries and transport bodies at her office, here Thursday. Secretary Excise & Taxation Dr Bilal Ahmad, Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui and concerned officers of Finance, PRA and Excise departments were also present in the meeting. At the outset, the minister divulged that instead of increasing tax rates, the tax base will be enhanced by the Punjab government this year also. The non-tax paying services will be brought under tax net. Meanwhile, unnecessary receipts in the head of non-tax will be abolished for bringing all other receipts under online system. It will help to minimise the possibilities of leakage, she added.

Secretary Excise and Chairman PRA briefed the meeting about feasible proposals of suitable demands of tax bar associations, chambers and transporters and assured that every possible cooperation on behalf of tax agencies. Dr. Bilal said that Excise Department has started the process of joint consultation for solving the problems of the chambers. Excise Department has set up facilitation cell at LCCI. Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui stressed the need for holding dialogues with FBR.

Finance Minister appreciated setting up of facilitation cell at LCCI and directed the secretary Excise and chairman PRA to enhance their consultations with relevant stakeholders so that problems of trade and business community could be solved through mutual consultations along with holding the dialogues with tax collection agencies of all the provinces. The satisfaction of stakeholders for increasing resources of the governments is the foremost priority of the Punjab government, concluded the finance minister.