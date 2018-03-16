SIALKOT:-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 21 Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport. Mufakhar Adeel (FIA Divisional Deputy Director)told that some accused human traffickers and agents had sent these 21 accused to Turkey illegally after getting big amounts from them. But,the Turkish authorities arrested them for entering illegally into Turkish territories. The Turkish officials deported them from Turkey.