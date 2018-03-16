Changa Manga - The democratic way of conducting elections of Kasur Press Club is appreciable and welfare of journalists including construction of a Journalist Colony is our preference, said Kasur Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar the other day.

She was talking to newly-elected members of Kasur Press Club who met her in her office. The office-bearers who met Saira included president Kasur Press Club Sardar Sharif Sohdal and general secretary Atta Muhammad Kasuri. She praised the conduct of transparent election of press club. She said that democratic process and transparent system of elections of press club was admirable. She greeted the newly-elected president, general secretary and other members.

“These are democratic and social values of our system. On specific directions by Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, I am devoting my full attention twards education and helath sectors. Kasur DHQ and THQs are being upgraded with modern machinery and other supporting equipment,” she said.

Similarly, attention will be paid to solve the problems faced by poor people of Kasur district. With the help of journalists I will solve all unsolved problems of journalists and people.