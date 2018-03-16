islamabad - Khanna police have booked Crime Investigation Agency officials in connection with the death of an accused in the CIA police custody on Wednesday.

According to the police, the CIA police officials including Tasneem Ahmed, Shaheen Iqbal and Rehana Kousar picked Veero Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ramzan of district Nankana from Akbar Town, New Shakarial here in connection with interrogation of a case registered against her under section 381 at Margalla police station on 18 January, 2018. The accused had been ill and died in police custody as she got frightened, according to the FIR. The police who are complainant in the case are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested nine outlaws from various area of the city and recovered 1.235 kilogram hashish, weapons and stolen items from their possession, a police spokesman said. He said that Ramana police arrested an accused Asif Iqbal and recovered 1.50 kilogram hashish from him. CIA police arrested two accused Saddam Khan and Yasir Khan and recovered stolen property from their possession. Kohsar police arrested Zarik and recovered two 12-bore guns along with ammunition from him.

Tarnol police arrested Talat Zaman and Allah Ditta and recovered one 30-bore pistol and one 12-bore gun respectively along with ammunition from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Habib and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Koral police arrested Sohail Khan and recovered 185 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.