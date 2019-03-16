Share:

ISLAMABAD - Justice Qazi Faez Isa Friday expressed annoyance at Punjab chief secretary for not retrieving the plot of a girls school in Gujranwala after the passage of 13 years.

He astonished how he was running affairs of the province when he could not settle down a minor issue of land vacating.

He was a part of three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The Punjab chief secretary requested the apex court to give sometime to find out an amicable settlement of the dispute.

He, addressing the chief secretary, said you make tall claims on media on daily basis, apart from them, can you resolve the problem?

Justice Gulzar said the solution was not in his discretion adding someone else to decide it.

He said a meaningless paper had been submitted and asked not to compel the court to take a decision.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner said they were told that summary had been sent to the Punjab chief minister for the approval of land but in fact, it was not forwarded. Gujranwala Assistant Commissioner apprised the court that district government had land at five different places.

Justice Gulzar asked the petitioner whether he had accepted the offer of alternative land.

The petitioner said district administration was giving a plot but refused to transfer land ownership to the trust. Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the petitioner what he had to do with the ownership as plot was being donated for education purposes.

Before adjourning the case till Monday, the bench criticized provincial government for failing to resolve the issue and sought copy of written agreement of the school plot.