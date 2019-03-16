Share:

LAHORE - Cricket and football come together as Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol will be arriving Karachi to witness the grand finale of the Pakistan Super League on March 17.

He will engage with fans in Karachi to kick off World Soccer Stars and officially release ticket sales on Yayvo and TCS. Carles Puyol, aka Captain Fantastic, arrives Karachi today (Saturday) to promote football in the country besides witnessing the final of the grand event, said World Soccer Stars spokesperson here on Friday.

Puyol said: “Karachi, I look forward to seeing you all and I am really excited to meet all my fans in Pakistan at the one and only PSL final. World Soccer Stars presents a great opportunity to celebrate the arrival of football and from what I know football is the next emerging sport in Pakistan.” World soccer stars Kaka and Figo congratulated the return of cricket back home and stated in a video for fans that after cricket, football is also coming back to Pakistan.

Ahmer Kunwar of TouchSky Group said: “It’s a real privilege to see the bedrock of FC Barcelona defence in Pakistan and we are proud to see him as the official face to kick off World Soccer Stars tour on 27 April in Karachi and 28 April in Lahore. I also thank Ehsan Mani of Pakistan Cricket Board to allow us to grace his penultimate occasion with cricket in Pakistan.”

Puyol’s visit will also involve fan engagement at Dolmen Mall Clifton where he will meet fans and release special edition of VR headsets signed by Captain Fantastic. For the very first time soccer and AKON in concert will be experienced in virtual reality so be there to ensure you buy your headsets before stocks run out. The headsets will be available from World Soccer Stars stands in Dolmen Mall and some lucky winners might get the golden VR headset signed by Puyol himself.

Puyol is a Spanish retired professional footballer who spent his entire career with his local childhood team FC Barcelona. Puyol is regarded as one of the best defenders and leaders of his generation. On March 16 and 17, Karachi will truly witness all stars from the world of cricket, music, film and now also football celebrating with the arrival of FC Barcelona’s legend Carles Puyol to kick off World Soccer Stars.

World Soccer Stars is a celebration of international football in Pakistan featuring Kaka, Figo, Puyol and Anelka in an exhibition match.

As part of the match AKON will be closing the exhibition matches in Karachi and Lahore with a live concert for the ultimate smack that showdown.

World Soccer Stars is being played on Saturday (April 27, 2019) in Karachi and Sunday (April 28, 2019) in Lahore. Kick off time is 6.30pm. The soccer stars and AKON will arrive in Pakistan on Friday (April 26, 2019) ahead of the tour.