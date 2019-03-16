Share:

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that he did not take a single day’s pay during his 10 years as Punjab chief minister.

While speaking to media outside the accountability court, the former Punjab chief minister expressed reservations about Nawaz Sharif's health who is incarcerated at Kot Lakhpath prison in the Al-Aziza Steel Mills case.

“Nawaz Sharif underwent open heart surgery a year and a half ago,” Shehbaz said. “The government is not taking Nawaz’s health issues seriously. Nawaz is not well and the government is showing carelessness.”

“The government will be responsible if something happens to the former prime minister,” the PML-N leader warned.

Responding to a question about the recent unanimously-passed legislation in the Punjab Assembly about increasing salaries, perks and privileges of its members, Shehbaz said, he never took any allowances as chief minister.

“The allowances approved by the Punjab Assembly are beyond my understanding,” he said.

He further said, that as the chief minister he used his private car for commute. “I did not use government money for health expenses and neither did I take a single day's pay in my ten years as Punjab chief minister.”

“I paid for all expenses out of my own pockets,” Shehbaz added.