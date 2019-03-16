Share:

FAISALABAD-Two people were killed in road accidents here Friday.

According to the police, 40-year-old Nadeem Sajid of Green Town was travelling on a bicycle near Chenab Chowk when a speeding motorcycle hit him. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he expired.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist Liaquat died after being hit by a donkey cart in Dilawar Colony in Samanabad.

Wardens told to be polite

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ali Raza advised traffic wardens to perform their duties with dedication, honestly and behave with people in a polite and respectful way. He was addressing the general meeting of traffic staff at Traffic Headquarters here Friday. DSP Headquarters Imran Sharif, DSP City Mirza Anjum Kamal, DSP Peoples Colony Sajida Awan, DSP Saddar Zahida Parveen, traffic inspectors, wardens and traffic assistants were also present.

The CTO said that over 100 traffic wardens and inspectors had been awarded with cash prizes and certificates on good performance during the last one week.

shopkeepers FINED

Special price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 92,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging in the city during the last two days.

A price checking team headed by Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum checked prices of essential items at various markets in Madina Town and other areas besides imposing a fine of Rs 35,000 on 11 shopkeepers.

Special Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa checked prices in Noorpur, Bole De Jhugi, Chibban Road, General Bus Stand, Civil Lines, Mansoorabad and other areas and imposed found a fine of Rs 57,000 on 23 shopkeepers.

Surprise visit

Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmud on Friday paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sheikhupura.

He took a round of emergency, trauma centre and other departments and enquired about health of patients and asked them about facilities being extended to them.

The minister advised doctors and nurses to work with missionary zeal and provide the best possible services to the ailing humanity. He said that “We have to upgrade the health standard as per the requirement of the present time and it is our moral and constitutional duty to ensure health coverage to every citizen without any discrimination”.

The minister also talked with attendants of patients and listened to their complaints as well. He also issued instructions to redress grievances of people.

DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Niaz Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the minister.

Talking to the media, Mian Khalid Mahmud said that there would be no compromise on the provision of health facilities to the masses. “We have to ensure providing modern and the latest medical services to the masses of Punjab,” he added.