Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday condemned the deadly New Zealand mosque attacks and said Islamophobia is unfortunately spreading across Europe.

Addressing the media in Multan, the foreign minister spokes about the mosque attacks in which at least 49 people were killed a day earlier and said, "Around nine Pakistani citizens are still missing. We have been searching for these people since yesterday but their mobile phones are switched off. We will contact their families and provide all possible assistance."

"Around 300 Pakistanis reside in Christchurch. A list of those injured in the attacks has been released and one Pakistani is among them," he added.

The foreign minister continued, "Unfortunately, Islamophobia seems to be spreading across Europe. Have never before heard of such an incident in New Zealand. This incident has been termed terrorism and after investigations the suspect's mission will be made clear."

Regarding relations between Pakistan and India, the foreign minister said, "There has been an ease in tensions. We had attempted to de-escalate the situation from day one and the decision to release the Indian pilot had a positive effect on wise people across the border."

"We have no expectations from Narendra Modi till May 19 which is when the Indian election process will conclude. We do not expect the Modi government to take any steps and we will have to defend our own borders," Qureshi continued.

The foreign minister further said that the next Kartarpur meeting between delegations of the two countries will take place on April 2.

On occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said, "The OIC passed a clear and solid resolution on Kashmir and for the first time it mentioned India's state terrorism. India has always tried to press the Kashmir issue and tries to label the freedom struggle appear as terrorism/. Our stance is that the struggle in occupied Kashmir is for self-determination."

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said, "Hopefully we succeed in getting Dr Aafia Siddiqui released. We have tried a lot to get her released and whenever we have spoken to the US they say that their law comes in the way."