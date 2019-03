Share:

LAHORE - Top seeds advanced to the semifinals various categories in the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship here at PLTA courts.

In U-18 quarterfinals, Ahmad Kamil overpowered Ahmad Nael 6-1, 6-2 while Hamid Israr won against Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-1, Faizan Fayyaz outpaced Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-2 and Hasheesh Kumar defeated Bilal Asim (SICAS) 6-2, 6-3. In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Hamid Israr outclassed Waleed Javeed 4-0, 4-1, M Mahatir routed Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-0 and Hamza Jawad outlasted Ghazi Ahmad 4-1, 4-0.

In U-12 quarterfinals, Abubakar Talha (Wapda), who also reached U-10 quarterfinals, continued his winning streak by outclassing Xeerak Mustafa 4-0, 4-1. Haider Ali Rizwan overwhelmed Hania Minhas 4-1, 4-0, Asad toppled Ali 4-0, 4-2 while Hussnain Ali Rizwan neat Hamza Ali Rizwan 2-4, 4-1, 4-0.

In U-14 doubles semifinals, Hamid Israr/Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat Abdul Hanan Khan/Ahtesham Arif 4-1, 4-2 while in seniors doubles 35 plus first round, Nauman/Yousaf beat Arif Feroze/Rana Humayun 2-6, 6-2, 10-5. In girls U-18 first round, Shimza Durab trounced Fajar 6-2, 6-0 while Rahat Javeed beat Mariam Ahmad 6-3, 6-4.