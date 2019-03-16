Share:

LAHORE (): The Punjab Public Representatives’ Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019, which was unanimously passed by the treasury and opposition members in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Petitioner Chaudhry Shoaib Advocate has made secretaries of the Punjab Assembly, law and parliamentary affairs department and finance department as well as the federation of Pakistan respondents in the case. He urged the court to declare the bill passed by the Punjab Assembly null and void.

The petition has been filed on the ground that the country is facing the worst economic crisis right now and the government is trying to increase its foreign reserves either by borrowing money from various countries or the International Monetary Fund (IMF).